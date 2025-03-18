Seattle police chief makes first appearance at community engagement meeting
SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department's new police chief made his first appearance at a community engagement meeting in West Seattle.
Chief Shon Barnes gave a talk and took questions from community leaders and the audience at the Southwest Precinct on Tuesday night.
The newest leader of the Seattle Police Department opened up to a packed room about his professional pivot from high school history teacher to a career in law enforcement.
Chief Barnes also laid out priorities moving forward that he describes as not his, but those that reflect the department, including:
- Crime prevention
- Community engagement
- Retention and recruitment of the workforce
- Officer safety and wellness
- Continuous improvement
Tuesday night's meeting was hosted by the Southwest Precinct Advisory Council, and a coordinator says to expect more open meetings every quarter.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department, the Southwest Precinct Advisory Council and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
