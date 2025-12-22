Woman fatally stabbed, suspect arrested in Milton, WA townhome
MILTON, Wash. - Police arrested a homicide suspect Monday after a fatal stabbing at a townhome in Milton, Washington.
What we know:
Officers responded about 1:47 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a stabbing in progress at a set of townhomes at 24th Avenue Court, near Edgewood.
The caller said they saw one woman stab another inside the residence and ran to a neighboring unit for help.
Police detained a woman exiting the home and later identified her as the suspect. Officers then found an unresponsive adult woman inside the residence with apparent stab wounds.
Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but the 40-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the suspect and the victim knew each other, and the motive for the stabbing remains unknown.
The suspect, a woman in her 30s, was booked into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder.
