Woman fatally stabbed, suspect arrested in Milton, WA townhome

The Brief A woman was arrested after a fatal stabbing Monday afternoon at a townhome in Milton, Washington. Police say a witness saw the attack, and officers found a 40-year-old woman dead inside the residence. Investigators say the suspect and victim knew each other, but the motive for the stabbing remains unknown.



Police arrested a homicide suspect Monday after a fatal stabbing at a townhome in Milton, Washington.

What we know:

Officers responded about 1:47 p.m. to a 911 call reporting a stabbing in progress at a set of townhomes at 24th Avenue Court, near Edgewood.

The caller said they saw one woman stab another inside the residence and ran to a neighboring unit for help.

Police detained a woman exiting the home and later identified her as the suspect. Officers then found an unresponsive adult woman inside the residence with apparent stab wounds.

Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but the 40-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect and the victim knew each other, and the motive for the stabbing remains unknown.

The suspect, a woman in her 30s, was booked into the Pierce County Jail for second-degree murder.

