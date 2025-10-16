Trooper, driver hurt after I-5 crash near Milton, WA; suspected DUI driver in custody

The Brief A suspected DUI driver was arrested after crashing into a Washington State Patrol trooper's car and another vehicle on I-5 near Milton shortly after midnight Thursday. Both the trooper and a person from the initial traffic stop were injured and taken to the hospital, leading to the closure of southbound lanes for several hours.



A driver suspected of DUI was taken into custody following a crash on I-5 near Milton overnight that left a Washington State Patrol trooper and a person injured.

What we know:

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes near Porter Way shortly after midnight Thursday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts confirmed three vehicles were involved, including a trooper's patrol car. The trooper was conducting a traffic stop when their vehicle was struck by the suspect's vehicle.

Both the trooper and the person who had originally been stopped were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Southbound lanes were blocked for several hours, but the scene was fully cleared after 4 a.m.

