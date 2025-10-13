Teen arrested after hit-and-run crash on West Seattle Bridge
SEATTLE - Seattle police arrested a 17-year-old boy after a hit-and-run crash on the West Seattle Bridge over the weekend.
What we know:
At about 11 p.m. Saturday, an officer saw a car with no headlights on, traveling at a high rate of speed on the West Seattle Bridge.
Police said the car crashed into another car and drove away from the scene.
A man and a woman, both 45 years old, were in the car that was hit. They had minor injuries.
According to investigators, the suspect vehicle struck a barrier on the Delridge Way Southwest off-ramp, causing it to stop. The suspects inside the car then got out and ran away from the scene.
The suspects returned to the crime scene and police arrested the 17-year-old driver for hit-and-run and reckless driving. The teen driver was issued a citation for failure to provide insurance and having mismatched license plate and car registration.
Two of the passengers had minor injuries, were treated by medics and taken to the hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood
Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off
First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where
How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Rutgers game live
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.