Teen arrested after hit-and-run crash on West Seattle Bridge

The Brief Seattle police arrested a 17-year-old boy after a hit-and-run crash on the West Seattle Bridge late Saturday night. An officer observed the vehicle speeding without headlights before it struck another car, injuring a 45-year-old man and woman, and then sped away. After the suspect vehicle crashed into a barrier and the occupants fled on foot, the teen driver later returned to the scene and was arrested for hit-and-run and reckless driving.



Seattle police arrested a 17-year-old boy after a hit-and-run crash on the West Seattle Bridge over the weekend.

What we know:

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, an officer saw a car with no headlights on, traveling at a high rate of speed on the West Seattle Bridge.

Police said the car crashed into another car and drove away from the scene.

A man and a woman, both 45 years old, were in the car that was hit. They had minor injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect vehicle struck a barrier on the Delridge Way Southwest off-ramp, causing it to stop. The suspects inside the car then got out and ran away from the scene.

The suspects returned to the crime scene and police arrested the 17-year-old driver for hit-and-run and reckless driving. The teen driver was issued a citation for failure to provide insurance and having mismatched license plate and car registration.

Two of the passengers had minor injuries, were treated by medics and taken to the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

Nearly 1,000 Starbucks workers in Seattle, Kent to be laid off

First WA snow of the season to hit this week. Here's where

How to watch UW Huskies football vs. Rutgers game live

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Pierce County deputy, arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.