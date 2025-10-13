Neighbors evacuated as crews fight fire in West Seattle

The Brief Crews are responding to a vacant building fire in West Seattle. Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Neighbors are being evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire in West Seattle.

What we know:

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) announced on social media at 8:33 a.m. Monday that firefighters were responding to the blaze.

Crews said a vacant building caught fire near the intersection of 16th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Elmgrove Street. As a precaution, firefighters evacuated people from nearby homes.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited, and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Fire Department.

