Brush fires burn 4 houses after sparking along I-5 North near Beacon Hill

Multiple fires sparked along Interstate 5 near Beacon Hill on Sunday afternoon. First responders arrived on scene around 4 p.m. At least four homes were evacuated or burned as multiple people, including firefighters, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire department upgraded to a 3-alarm response as flames fanned up the hill. More than 125 firefighters were dispatched to the blaze Sunday afternoon. Fire crews announced they were able to get the flames under control about an hour later, just after 5 p.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Seattle Fire Department responds to multiple brush fires burning homes near Beacon Hill and I-5 North on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

Swift Avenue and South Myrtle Street were shut down as multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in directing traffic and shutting down roads. Firefighters worked into the evening to prevent the flames from heading toward a nearby school.

I-5 fire Sunday Sept. 14, 2025

Traffic along I-5 North between Willow Street and Myrtle Street will likely remain impacted into Sunday evening as crews arrive on scene to assess and suppress the fire areas near the roadway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates as they continue to become available.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department and WSDOT cameras.

