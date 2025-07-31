Detectives suspect connection between 4 arsons in South Seattle

The Brief The Arson Foundation is offering a reward for information on a possible arsonist in South Seattle, where six fires have occurred since July 23, with four confirmed as arson in the Mount Baker and Columbia City neighborhoods. A suspicious fire destroyed a detached garage in Beacon Hill, with no injuries reported; investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and seeking patterns to identify the arsonist. Police and fire departments are collaborating to determine connections between the fires, urging anyone with information to contact them, with tips remaining anonymous.



Police are looking for a suspect — or suspects — in a string of arsons in South Seattle.

Since July 23, there have been six fires in the vicinity of the Mount Baker and Columbia City neighborhoods. Four of the fires were deemed arson. The Arson Foundation is also offering $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

The backstory:

In the Beacon Hill neighborhood, a detached garage with a living space above it was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Though the Seattle Fire Department said the cause of the fire is undetermined, it was noted as "suspicious" due to no obvious ignition sources, like electrical issues.

The garage was under construction, and no one lived in the space above it. No injuries were reported in the fire.

The flames were so fierce, they spread uphill and burned the inside of the home. The intense heat also melted pieces of property at neighboring homes.

What they're saying:

"Super scary, super scary," said Joe Cummings, who lives near the fire scene.

The fire department is teaming up with the Seattle Police Department's Arson and Bomb Squad to investigate the following fires:

July 23 : fire in a bathhouse at Mt. Baker Beach in the 2300 block of Lake Washington Blvd. S. The cause of this fire is "undetermined" but is noted as suspicious due to no obvious ignition sources being found (i.e. no electrical issue found, etc.).

July 26 : fire in a residence under construction in the 2000 block of 19th Ave. S. Damage estimate is $20k. This fire was determined to have been intentionally set.

July 30 : structure fire in a funeral home in the 4500 block of Rainier Ave. S. Damage estimate is $300k. This fire was determined to have been intentionally set.

July 30 : fire in a residence under construction in the 3300 block of S. Hanford St. The damage estimate is $50k. This fire was determined to have been intentionally set.

July 30 : fence on fire in the 3300 block of S Hanford St. No damage estimate. This fire was determined to have been intentionally set.

July 31: detached garage and living unit above on fire in the 2300 block of 17th Ave. S. Damage estimate is to be determined. The cause of this fire is "undetermined" but is noted as suspicious due to no obvious ignition sources being found (i.e. no electrical issue found, etc.).

Dig deeper:

"We do know that there is an arsonist in our midst," said Detective Eric Munoz, public information officer for the police department.

The two arson incidents that happened in the Mount Baker and Columbia City neighborhoods occurred within 24 hours and one mile away from the fire in Beacon Hill.

"It’s really concerning. It seems like it might be a trend," said Cummings.

Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance video from the funeral homes that captured a suspected arsonist on camera.

"We have a good suspect description. We don’t have a suspect identification, but all the officers in the South Precinct, they have a general idea of the type of person they are looking for," said Munoz.

While there were no obvious ignitions found at the Beacon Hill fire, detectives said they were looking for a pattern that may have sparked the flames.

"There’s certain types of accelerants and arsonists have their methods, they have certain ways that they like to start fires. So, if we see some of those connections, the fire investigators are going to get us that information, they’re going to provide it to detectives, and we’re going to work that into our investigation," said Munoz.

Surveillance images of the suspected arsonist.

What's next:

Investigators from both the police and fire departments are working to determine if any of the fires are connected. Munoz said investigators will continue canvassing the impacted neighborhoods for evidence.

"Maybe there’s some doorbell cameras on 17th [street] that might hopefully have captured somebody, if it is an arsonist, because we don’t want to have this happen again in the neighborhood," said Cummings.

Anyone with information on any of the fires is asked to call 1-800-55-ARSON or email SFD_FIU@seattle.gov. Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.

