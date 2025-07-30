Level 3 evacuations issued for Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County, WA

The Brief Due to increased activity from the human-caused Bear Gulch Fire, which has burned over 1,200 acres and is 8% contained, Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations have been issued for parts of Mason County, including the Staircase Campground and areas north of Lake Cushman. Closures are still in effect within both Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest.



Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations have been issued for parts of Mason County on Wednesday morning due to increased fire activity near Lake Cushman.

What we know:

The Bear Gulch Fire, which has been burning since July 6 in the Olympic National Forest near the Mt. Rose Trailhead, has burned more than 1,200 acres and is 8% contained as of 9 a.m.

Late Tuesday night, authorities issued a Level 1 notice for the fire along North Staircase Ridge Road South, near the Dry Creek Trail area.

But due to increased fire activity, authorities elevated the Level 1 notice to a Level 3 evacuation. This includes the Staircase Campground and areas across the causeway on the north side of Lake Cushman.

(Mason County Sheriff's Office)

The Mason County Sheriff's Office said the fire was human-caused.

Closures remain within both Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Mason County Sheriff's Office, National Park Service, United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service and InciWeb.

