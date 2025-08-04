PSE warns of power shutoffs as WA wildfires surge

The Brief The Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County has burned over 4,500 acres, with Level 3 evacuations near Lake Cushman. Utility companies in Washington are preparing for power shutoffs to prevent equipment from sparking new fires. Meanwhile, experts emphasize the need for comprehensive fire management plans involving multiple stakeholders.



The Bear Gulch Fire continues to burn through Mason County, scorching more than 4,500 acres with just 3% containment reported as of Sunday.

Level 3 "Leave Now" evacuations are in effect for areas near Lake Cushman, as firefighters work around the clock to gain control of the fast-moving blaze.

Big picture view:

The growing wildfire threat isn’t just forcing residents to flee — it’s also putting pressure on utility companies to prevent their equipment from sparking additional fires. With hotter, drier and windier conditions becoming the norm, utilities across Washington are preparing for potential power shutoffs aimed at protecting communities.

Related article

‘Wildfires of today are not the same as a decade ago’

What they're saying:

"We've gone from wildfire season to wildfire years," Andre Coleman, chief scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), said.

Coleman says the wildfires of today are not the same as a decade ago.

"Oftentimes, hotter fires, more dynamic fires, look a little different than they did a decade ago," Coleman said.

That intensity is now reaching areas historically untouched by fire, including the western slopes of the Cascades. Experts estimate 60 to 70% of wildfires are human-caused.

"It could be from electrical infrastructure … could be from a burn that got away, the campfire that wasn't extinguished," Coleman continued.

Utility companies are stepping up their efforts

Dig deeper:

As wildfires spread faster and with more destructive power, utility companies are stepping up efforts to minimize their role in ignitions—sometimes by shutting off power altogether.

"A public safety power shutoff could occur within a given area of our service territory… we have environmental risks that are extreme for fire conditions," Ryan Murphy, director of electric operations for Puget Sound Energy said.

Murphy explained that these planned outages are triggered when fire conditions reach a dangerous threshold, specifically, during stretches of high wind, low humidity, and dry conditions.

"In those situations our goal is to shut power off in those high-risk areas in order to avoid the ignitions of course," Murphy explained.

High-risk zones have been identified

PSE has already identified high-risk zones for 2025, including parts of Vashon Island, Ellensburg, Glacier and several other communities.

The company aims to give customers at least 48 hours notice of a shutoff, especially those who rely on power for life-saving medical equipment.

Beyond shutoffs, the utility is also deploying "enhanced power line settings" to reduce the chance of sparking a fire.

"Unless there is a tree that falls in or a failure on our electrical system, our customers will see no difference when we’re in enhanced power line settings," Murphy said.

While PSE didn’t need to use the shutoff program last year, the company says it’s continuing to modernize its infrastructure and is investing in undergrounding lines, trimming vegetation, reinforcing poles and installing high-definition cameras for real-time monitoring.

"There are trade-offs … there are environmental trade-offs … there are operational trade-offs. We’re very mindful of affordability, so we really need to know that undergrounding electrical lines is the most cost-effective way to reach that mitigation," Murphy said.

Are these utility efforts enough?

Experts say utility efforts alone aren’t enough.

"We need to be managing on a more landscape level," Coleman said. "That means involving the cities, the state, whoever the landowners are. Whether there's a private landowner, state landowners, federal landowners … and really work towards building out more comprehensive fire management plans and work together on this."

Maps of active wildfires and risk areas are available on the National Interagency Fire Center website.

The Source: Information in this story came from Puget Sound Energy, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Hundreds attend vigil for man shot, killed outside Seattle church

Voter guide: What to know about the 2025 WA primary election

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes addresses recent gun violence

Seattle ranks 89th for rental housing prices

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.