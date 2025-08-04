The Brief Seattle ranked among the worst cities for square footage available for $1,500 per month. Witchita, KS ranked number one in the study for the most square feet. Cities that ranked lower than Seattle in the study included New York and California.



Seattle's housing market ranks low nationally for square footage available for those with a $1,500 rental budget.

Major coastal cities in the U.S. predictably offer the least amount of space for your dollar and Seattle is no outlier. In the Emerald City, renters can get an average of 445 square feet for $1,500, according to a new study from RentCafe.

Keep reading to find out which West Coast cities ranked below Seattle and which city took the top spot for most square footage for $1,500.

Seattle ranks 89 out of 100 US cities

By the numbers:

While Witchita, KS ranked number one in the study for the most square feet at a monthly rent of $1,500 (1,329 square feet to be exact), Seattle ranked 89 out of 100 U.S. cities.

Manhattan took the bottom spot on the list, ranking at only 216 square feet for $1,500.

What is the national average?

Dig deeper:

According to the RentCafe study, the national average sits around 715 square feet for $1,500.

These West Coast cities ranked below Seattle in the study:

Irvine, CA – 436 square feet

San Jose, CA – 435 square feet

Los Angeles, CA – 426 square feet

San Francisco, CA – 325 square feet

The Source: Information in this story came from RentCafe, an apartment search website.

