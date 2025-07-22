Greater Seattle area ranks 3rd in US for highest median home prices
SEATTLE - Home prices are climbing again, and Western Washingtonians are no strangers to the trend.
The numbers for June, however, show a milestone marker as the city is ranked third-highest for median sale prices. The good news? The Emerald City is also a top performer nationally in increasing home inventory.
Local home prices are up 2.2% year over year in the greater Seattle area. This accounts for a median sale price of $776,725, according to the most recent REMAX national housing report.
Here are the top 5 markets for median sale prices in the US
Jun 2025 – Jun 2024 year-over-year % change
San Francisco, CA
- 2025: $1,212,5002024: $1,250,000Change: -3.0%
Urban Honolulu, HI
- 2025: $780,0002024: $785,000Change: -0.6%
Seattle, WA
- 2025 $766,7252024 $750,000Change: +2.2%
Boston, MA
- 2025: $750,0002024: $725,000Change: +3.4%
New York, NY
- 2025: $665,0002024: $627,000Change: +6.1%
Home inventory in the Seattle area
By the numbers:
Though prices are rising, some efforts are being made by local leaders and builders as the city sees a nearly 50% rise in housing inventory.
Year over year, Seattle has seen a 49.1% inventory jump. This places the city fourth in the U.S.
Here is how other leading cities fared:
Jun 2025 – Jun 2024 year-over-year % change
Las Vegas, NV
- 2025: 10,8442024: 6,238Change: +73.8%
Raleigh, NC
- 2025: 6,4842024: 4,025Change: +61.1%
Manchester, NH
- 2025: 5382024: 355Change: +51.5%
Seattle, WA
- 2025: 10,7142024: 7,188Change: +49.1%
Urban Honolulu, HI
- 2025: 3,6612024: 2,481Change: +47.6%
What they're saying:
"It’s an exciting time to be a homebuyer in the Seattle and surrounding markets. The number of available homes for sale in June reached its highest point since 2015. That represents an increase of almost 50% over the same period last year," read a statement, in part, from John Manning, managing broker of REMAX Gateway.
The Source: Information in this story came from the REMAX National Housing Report.
