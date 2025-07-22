Greater Seattle area ranks 3rd in US for highest median home prices

The Brief Seattle now ranks third in the nation for median home sale prices, with a year-over-year increase of 2.2% to $766,725. The Emerald City also saw a 49.1% jump in home inventory, the fourth-highest increase in the country. Experts say the rise in inventory is giving buyers more options than at any point since 2015.



Home prices are climbing again, and Western Washingtonians are no strangers to the trend.

The numbers for June, however, show a milestone marker as the city is ranked third-highest for median sale prices. The good news? The Emerald City is also a top performer nationally in increasing home inventory.

Local home prices are up 2.2% year over year in the greater Seattle area. This accounts for a median sale price of $776,725, according to the most recent REMAX national housing report.

Keep reading to learn more about this significant trend and what this means for homebuyers and sellers.

Here are the top 5 markets for median sale prices in the US

Jun 2025 – Jun 2024 year-over-year % change

San Francisco, CA

2025: $1,212,5002024: $1,250,000Change: -3.0%

Urban Honolulu, HI

2025: $780,0002024: $785,000Change: -0.6%

Seattle, WA

2025 $766,7252024 $750,000Change: +2.2%

Boston, MA

2025: $750,0002024: $725,000Change: +3.4%

New York, NY

2025: $665,0002024: $627,000Change: +6.1%

Home inventory in the Seattle area

By the numbers:

Though prices are rising, some efforts are being made by local leaders and builders as the city sees a nearly 50% rise in housing inventory.

Year over year, Seattle has seen a 49.1% inventory jump. This places the city fourth in the U.S.

Here is how other leading cities fared:

Jun 2025 – Jun 2024 year-over-year % change

Las Vegas, NV

2025: 10,8442024: 6,238Change: +73.8%

Raleigh, NC

2025: 6,4842024: 4,025Change: +61.1%

Manchester, NH

2025: 5382024: 355Change: +51.5%

Seattle, WA

2025: 10,7142024: 7,188Change: +49.1%

Urban Honolulu, HI

2025: 3,6612024: 2,481Change: +47.6%

What they're saying:

"It’s an exciting time to be a homebuyer in the Seattle and surrounding markets. The number of available homes for sale in June reached its highest point since 2015. That represents an increase of almost 50% over the same period last year," read a statement, in part, from John Manning, managing broker of REMAX Gateway.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story came from the REMAX National Housing Report.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Witness captures video of plane crashing into water near Mukilteo

Judge lifts gag order in Idaho murders case against Bryan Kohberger

Fire truck thief goes on rampage in Everett damaging 14 vehicles

Idaho hiker mistaken for Travis Decker tells all

2 men arrested in $600k ATM robbery spree across WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.