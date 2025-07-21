Witness captures video of plane crashing into water near Mukilteo, WA

Witnesses captured video of a plane crashing into the water near Lighthouse Park in Mukilteo Sunday. Some bystanders also jumped in the water to rescue the passengers inside.

Mukilteo police say the pilot made an emergency landing with the plane at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Video shows a Cessna dropping towards the water, so close to Lighthouse Park, witnesses could see the pilot and passengers inside.

South County Fire Commissioner Michael Fearnehough was enjoying a day off at the park and started recording video on his cell phone when he saw the plane coming in over the water with landing gear down.

"The plane flew past our position. I knew they were in trouble, so I said, ‘Call 911’," said Fearnehough.

He ran towards the docks where the plane went in.

"By the time I was able to get across the park here, it had already hit the water and submerged here at the end of the dock," said Fearnehough.

Fortunately, the pilot placed the plane right next to the docks and several people went into the water, opened the doors and started pulling people out.

"The folks in the plane did seem distressed," said Fearnehough.

Mukilteo police say the plane lost power with the pilot communicating with the tower at Paine Field that they needed to make an emergency landing.

"I think the entire system worked exactly the way it should have been," said Fearnehough.

He says a quick response by onlookers and emergency responders as well as the pilot's skill in landing right near the dock likely saved lives.

"Expert piloting if you think about it. The pilot was completely in control, knew where he was going to put the plane in a safe location, and bystanders…were able to retrieve the folks out of the plane quickly," said Michael Fearnehough.

Mukilteo police say the three people who were rescued were checked by fire crews and were "doing OK" as of Sunday afternoon.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Mukilteo Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Jennifer Dowling.

