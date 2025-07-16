New Travis Decker video: Police dashcam shows WA triple-murder suspect days before crime

The Brief Dashcam video from Wenatchee police shows Travis Decker days before he allegedly kidnapped and killed his three daughters. The footage shows Decker's nonchalant demeanor as he received an infraction for an accident after following another vehicle too closely. Decker is seen leaning over his truck, crossing his arms throughout the interaction.



New police dashcam video shows Washington triple-murder suspect Travis Decker days before he allegedly kidnapped and killed his three daughters.

The video is from a Wenatchee Police Department cruiser, capturing Decker's nonchalant demeanor after getting in a minor car accident and receiving a ticket.

Travis Decker, 32, is wanted in the deaths of his three young daughters, 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn and 9-year-old Paityn, whose bodies were found at a Leavenworth campsite days after they were reported as kidnapped. Decker's truck, belongings and DNA were found at the scene, but he has yet to be found.

The dashcam video and police report is dated May 27, three days prior to Decker's disappearance and the girls' kidnappings on May 30.

A Wenatchee police officer arrived at a Safeway at the intersection of Miller Street and Fifth Street, where Decker and another man are seen standing in the parking lot.

Decker had rear-ended another vehicle after it slowed for traffic, causing damage to his truck's front bumper, according to the police report.

After speaking to both drivers, the officer issued Decker an infraction via mail for following too closely and driving without insurance.

The video shows Decker leaning over and sitting on his truck during the interaction, crossing his arms throughout the encounter.

Days later, Decker allegedly kidnapped his three daughters during a planned visitation, where he was reportedly "quieter than usual" and appeared "out of character."

After his three daughters were found asphyxiated to death, a large-scale manhunt for Decker was launched in the surrounding wilderness. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office described Decker as a military-trained survivalist, capable of surviving on his own for weeks.

Travis Decker is still missing, and law enforcement continues to seek tips regarding his whereabouts. While there have been multiple reported sightings, the triple-murder suspect remains on the run.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Wenatchee Police Department, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

