New audio of Washington triple-murder suspect Travis Decker captures him speaking in court, fighting for longer visitation hours with his three daughters, who he is now accused of killing and dumping at a campground.

Travis Decker is wanted in the murders of his three young girls, 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 9-year-old Paityn. Their bodies were found at the Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth on Monday, June 2, asphyxiated to death.

After authorities spent two weeks searching for Decker in the Central Washington wilderness, he has yet to be found. Multiple local and federal agencies are assisting in the manhunt.

The backstory:

Decker's ex-wife, Whitney, had been separated from Travis for years before the alleged kidnappings and killings. In that time, Travis' visitation time with the girls was reduced, with Whitney and her lawyer citing signs of Decker's declining mental health, lack of communication and endangerment of their daughters.

In a family court hearing, Whitney took near-full custody of the girls after arguing neglect and emotional distress, with Travis only allowed visits every other weekend for a select amount of hours in the daytime.

"My client's not even really asking to take away a substantial amount of time from Mr. Decker other than what he already exercises," stated Whitney Decker's lawyer in court. "She just doesn't want the children living out of a truck or in a tent in somebody's backyard."

What He Said:

Decker expressed frustration with the new parenting plan, wanting more opportunities to see his daughters:

"I already only get a day and a half, two days, with my daughters and it's two nights, it's a Friday night, Saturday night, and because of my current job and the current location, I'm in Idaho working, I am in the U.S. [Carpenter's Union], so where I go, where the work is, is where I come, and through the new parenting plan, it takes away basically all my opportunities to be around the girls when I'm not at work. If I have the opportunity to be there for my daughters, I feel like I should be able to be there for them and not have to find my way to be around my daughters," said Decker in court.

After the divorce and leaving the military, Decker was in and out of housing for several years, known to stay at motels or local campgrounds.

Travis Decker search underway in Chelan County, Washington. (Chelan County Sheriff's Office / FOX 13 Seattle)

Court documents state Travis Decker showed clear signs of bipolar personality disorder, which he was supposed to seek health treatments and anger management counseling for, but likely wasn't. The court order also asked to prohibit Decker's use of marijuana in the vehicle where he was currently living.

The court records also recount a time Whitney discovered the girls were staying with Decker overnight at the Wenatchee armory, where they were crying to her over the phone. This, along with a list of other incidents, were cited as reasons why Decker should no longer have the girls stay overnight with him.

Still, Decker pleaded with the judge to let him spend more time with his daughters:

"I don't believe that my weekends should be completely taken away since I have been gone. Every time I've had the girls, we have been in campsites, in National Forests and paid campsites that have campers. We've never done anything that was unsafe or anything I wouldn't want to put myself in," said Decker.

Despite his pleas, the judge ruled in favor of the new parenting plan, which Decker possibly refused to sign off on.

"And then nothing can change that? Nothing, my signature doesn't matter anyway, right? So if I don't sign it, then..." Decker said later in the hearing.

Now, nine months after the family court hearing, an intensive manhunt is underway for Travis Decker.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office believes Decker was possibly sighted near Blewett Pass, now searching in neighboring Kittitas County in the Ingalls Creek and Teanaway Trail area.

Anyone who sees Decker is asked to call 911 immediately and do not approach him. Tips on his whereabouts can be submitted to the U.S. Marshals Service, with a $20,000 reward offered for information leading to his arrest.

The Source: Information in this story came from court documents and audio obtained through Chelan County Superior Court, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

