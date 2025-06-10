The Brief Law enforcement believes they have tracked triple homicide suspect Travis Decker to the Blewett Pass/Highway 97 area following a recent tip. Federal agencies, including the U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service, are now leading the search efforts. The public is urged to report any suspicious activity or tips regarding Decker's whereabouts, who is considered armed and dangerous, and a reward of up to $20,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.



Law enforcement agencies believe they are on the trail of Travis Decker, a suspect in a triple homicide, tracking him to the Blewett Pass/Highway 97 area. Authorities are asking the public, particularly residents and cabin owners in the area, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

What we know:

The current lead developed after the Chelan County Sheriff's Office received a tip from a hiking party. The hikers reported seeing a lone individual in the Enchantments area who appeared ill-prepared for the conditions and was seemingly avoiding others. Tracking teams responded immediately, locating a lone, off-trail hiker from a helicopter near Colchuck Lake. The individual reportedly ran from sight as the helicopter passed.

Additional resources were called to the area, and K9 units were deployed after teams picked up a trail. The subject was tracked to the Ingalls Creek Trailhead area on Highway 97.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking hikers who have been in the Enchantments area within the last week and observed anything suspicious to contact the tip line. Solo hikers in the area recently are also asked to contact the tip line immediately to provide their information for investigators.

As the search continues, individuals with cabins or residences in the Blewett Pass/Highway 97 area are urged to report any suspicious activity, lock their doors and vehicles, and look out for their neighbors' property. Those with cameras, including trail cameras, in the area are asked to check them or submit a tip to the U.S. Marshals tip line with the camera's location for law enforcement review.

While federal agencies are leading the continued search, sheriff's office detectives remain actively engaged in the murder investigation, processing evidence and seeking additional evidence to build a strong case for prosecution.

The sheriff's office thanked its Detective Division, led by Sgt. Lewis, and the East Cascade SWAT Team, led by Sgt. Frank, Sgt. Foreman, and Deputy Eakle, for their "several hundred combined hours of work since locating Evelyn, Paityn, and Olivia deceased on June 2, 2025."

The sheriff's office also expressed gratitude for the community's support, specifically mentioning the Wenatchee Blue Family, Soup Ladies, and other local entities that have provided meals, snacks, drinks, and other essential items to law enforcement personnel. Governor Ferguson was also thanked for authorizing the National Guard to assist with the search, providing air assets and logistical support.

The United States Border Patrol has taken over operations and command for the search for Decker. Under their direction, they are following up on community tips and working closely with other federal entities. The sheriff's office and its regional partners remain available to assist as needed.

Travis Decker search underway in Chelan County, Washington. (Chelan County Sheriff's Office / FOX 13 Seattle)

The public is asked to report tips regarding Decker's whereabouts to the U.S. Marshals Service via their tip line and website USMS Tips. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest. Decker should be considered armed and dangerous.

What's next:

If Travis Decker is sighted, individuals are advised to call 911 immediately and not attempt to contact or approach him. Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips.

Sheriff Morrison, accompanied by a representative from the U.S. Marshals Service, will conduct a press conference at the Chelan County Courthouse stairs on June 11, 2025, at 4 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

