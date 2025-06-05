Travis Decker manhunt: 'Remote' areas of 5 WA counties told to lock doors

The Brief The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is continuing its search for Travis Decker, with new leads developing from executed search warrants. Authorities are asking owners of cabins and residents in remote areas of Chelan, Kittitas, King, Snohomish, and Okanogan counties to secure their properties by locking all doors, including sheds and outbuildings, and leaving window blinds open and outside lights on. The public is urged to call 911 immediately if they see or believe they have seen Travis Decker, and not to approach him.



The Chelan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that investigations and the search for Travis Decker, wanted in connection with the deaths of his three daughters, are ongoing.

Two of the most recently-known surveillance images of Travis Decker, released by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Authorities have executed several search warrants and are asking residents in remote areas across five counties to secure their properties.

Undersheriff Dan Ozment stated that new information has been gathered from executed search warrants, including those on electronic devices belonging to Decker, which has provided new leads for investigators.

The sheriff's office is now urging citizens who own cabins or reside in remote areas of Chelan, Kittitas, King, Snohomish, and Okanogan counties to be aware that Decker remains missing.

Travis Decker (Wenatchee Police Department)

What you can do:

Property owners are asked to lock all doors, including those on sheds and outbuildings, and to leave their window blinds open. Authorities also recommend leaving outside lights on.

Law enforcement professionals are patrolling throughout the region at all hours. The public is advised not to approach or contact Decker if he is seen, but to call 911 immediately.

Decker is described as 5' 8" tall, 190 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

Authorities are actively searching for the girls' father, Travis Decker, 32, who is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. (Wenatchee Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding Decker's whereabouts is encouraged to call the CCSO tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit information online.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

