Bodies of 3 missing Wenatchee, WA girls found, father wanted for murder

The Brief Three Wenatchee girls, ages 5, 8, and 9, reported missing since Friday, May 30, were found dead on Monday. Authorities are actively searching for the girls' father, Travis Decker, 32, who is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Decker, described as a former military member with extensive training, should not be approached by the public due to potential risk.



Three young Wenatchee girls reported missing last week were found dead on Monday, June 2, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

Authorities are now searching for their father, Travis Decker, 32, who is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

What happened to missing girls in Washington state?

What they're saying:

The Wenatchee Police Department expressed its "sincere and deep heartfelt condolences" to the family, stating they have been in close communication throughout the investigation.

The backstory:

The three girls, ages 9, 8, and 5, were reported missing Friday, May 30, at 9:45 p.m., after their mother told police they had not been returned following a planned visitation with Decker. Decker was believed to be living out of a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck, Washington license D20165C.

Officers immediately began searching for Decker and the children. Checks of local motels yielded no results, and information from the local Flock database indicated the truck had traveled westbound on Highway 2 from Wenatchee on May 30.

The Washington State Patrol was contacted Friday night to request an AMBER Alert, but it did not meet the required criteria. On Saturday, Wenatchee Police detectives provided additional information, and an Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) was issued.

Throughout the weekend, Wenatchee Police detectives worked with local law enforcement partners to check possible locations throughout Chelan County. With assistance from the FBI, detectives narrowed the search area to somewhere between Icicle Road and Chumstick Road near Leavenworth. On June 2, a warrant was obtained for Decker's arrest on three counts of first-degree custodial interference.

On Monday, June 2, resources including Chelan County deputies, detectives, Emergency Management, and a Homeland Security helicopter joined the search. Around 3:45 p.m., a Chelan County deputy located Decker's unoccupied truck near the Rock Island Campground, accessed by Icicle Road.

During an immediate search of the area, the bodies of the three missing girls were discovered, but Decker was not found.

Shortly after the discovery, the East Cascade SWAT Team was activated and began searching for Decker.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team was requested to process the scene and search Decker's truck. Crime scene processing is expected to wrap up sometime on Tuesday, June 3.

Authorities are actively searching for the girls' father, Travis Decker, 32, who is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. (Wenatchee Police Department)

What you can do:

Authorities are asking for the community's assistance in locating Decker. Decker is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts. He is a former military member with extensive training. It is unknown whether Decker is currently armed, and he may pose a significant risk if approached.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Decker since Friday, May 30, or knows his current whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Due to safety concerns, the public is advised not to attempt to contact or approach Decker.

What is the community saying?

The Wenatchee School District posted a letter on Tuesday describing the "incredibly difficult situation at Lincoln Elementary School."

Read the full letter to students, parents and staff below:

Tragic Loss of Lincoln Elementary

Posted June 3, 2025



Dear staff and families,

I'm writing to you today with a heavy heart regarding an incredibly difficult situation at Lincoln Elementary School. Today, law enforcement announced the tragic passing of three of our Lincoln students. The incident involving the students who have passed did not occur at school.

I understand how distressing this news is, and the questions many of you undoubtedly have. Our immediate and utmost priority is the well-being of the Lincoln Elementary community. We are focusing all our efforts on providing comprehensive support to their students, staff, and families during this unimaginable time.

Counseling services are being made available on the Lincoln Elementary campus for children and staff who need support.

A guide for families to talk to children about the loss of someone they care about is available in English & Spanish.

Our priority remains the well-being and safety of our students. We are working to maintain a supportive and stable environment at school.

We are deeply grateful for our community's compassion. To allow our students, staff, and families the space and privacy they need to mourn and begin healing, we respectfully ask that you do not come to the school campus except for regular school business.

Our thoughts are with the family, the entire Lincoln Elementary community, and everyone touched by this situation. We will continue to update you as needed.

Sincerely,

Kory Kalahar

Superintendent

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Wenatchee Police Department.

