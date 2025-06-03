Three young Wenatchee girls reported missing last week were found dead Monday, June 2. The school district where they were enrolled is now addressing the loss with families and staff.

The Wenatchee School District Superintendent Kory Kalahar wrote a letter Tuesday morning, discussing the situation and outlining available support resources.

What they're saying:

"I’m writing to you today with a heavy heart regarding an incredibly difficult situation at Lincoln Elementary School. Today, law enforcement announced the tragic passing of three of our Lincoln students. The incident involving the students who have passed did not occur at the school," the school district wrote.

The backstory:

The three girls, ages 9, 8 and 5, were reported missing Friday, May 30, at 9:45 p.m., after their mother told police they had not been returned following a planned visitation with their father, 32-year-old Travis Decker.

Multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for them throughout Chelan County. Eventually, detectives narrowed their search to an area near Leavenworth. On Monday, a Chelan County Deputy located Decker’s unoccupied vehicle near the Rock Island Campground, accessed by Icicle Road.

Featured article

During an immediate search of the area, the bodies of the three girls were discovered. Decker was not located, and a manhunt is underway.

What they're saying:

"I understand how distressing this news is, and the questions many of you undoubtedly have," wrote the Wenatchee School District. "Our immediate and utmost priority is the well-being of the Lincoln Elementary community. We are focusing all our efforts on providing comprehensive support to their students, staff, and families during this unimaginable time."

The school is offering counseling services on the Lincoln Elementary campus for children and staff who need support. A guide for families to talk to children about the loss of someone they care about is available in English and Spanish.

"Our priority remains the well-being and safety of our students. We are working to maintain a supportive and stable environment at school." — Wenatchee School District

"We are deeply grateful for our community’s compassion," the district wrote. "To allow our students, staff, and families the space and privacy they need to mourn and begin healing, we respectfully ask that you do not come to the school campus except for regular school business"

What's next:

Authorities are now searching for the father, 32-year-old Travis Decker, who is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking for the community's assistance in locating Decker. Decker is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts. He is a former military member with extensive training. It is unknown whether Decker is currently armed, and he may pose a significant risk if approached.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Decker since Friday, May 30, or knows his current whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Due to safety concerns, the public is advised not to attempt to contact or approach Decker.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Wenatchee Police Department and the Wenatchee School District.

