'Shut your legs' comment, rating female staff: Snoqualmie Police Chief fired after probe

Newly released documents obtained through a public records request detail alarming allegations of sexual harassment, favoritism, and misconduct within the Snoqualmie Police Department — all reportedly involving former Chief Brian Lynch.

The backstory:

The internal investigation, first prompted by a whistleblower complaint in early February, uncovered what city officials now call a "toxic work environment" during Lynch’s tenure as chief, a role in which he oversaw law enforcement operations in both Snoqualmie and North Bend.

An executive summary of the findings cites multiple allegations of gender bias, favoritism, leadership failures, and inappropriate behavior. Among the most disturbing claims are reports that Lynch made graphic and degrading remarks towards women, both officers and civilian employees.

According to the documents, Lynch is accused of making several inappropriate sexual comments, including:

Numerically rating female officers’ bodies.

Suggesting a school resource officer perform oral sex on a recruit.

Asking a civilian employee in a lunchroom if she was tired from performing a sexual act on her husband.

Commenting that a female applicant "had a big vagina and needed to keep her legs shut."

"This kind of behavior is not acceptable," said Dana McCall, a spokesperson for the City of Snoqualmie.

Lynch was terminated in April. In a letter to Mayor Katherine Ross, he pushed back on the findings, calling several of them inaccurate or exaggerated and claiming he was unfairly portrayed.

But an anonymous whistleblower email, sent to the mayor and city leadership on February 3, paints a starkly different picture. With the subject line "Problems in the Police Department," the sender detailed concerns over favoritism, alleging Lynch prioritized promotions and assignments for members of his church and men's group.

The email also accused Lynch of attending Bible study while on duty and hosting a fantasy football party at his home for on-duty officers — outside city limits.

The whistleblower wrote:

"It is also clear that if you are not part of Chief Lynch's inner social circle you are at a distinct disadvantage to promotions, career opportunities and specialties."

"When we got the complaint, we took it very seriously and immediately launched the investigation," said McCall.

The controversy has extended beyond Lynch. Interim Chief George Horejsi, who took over following Lynch’s departure, was also placed on administrative leave during a separate investigation into allegations of inappropriate jokes and sexual harassment. That investigation was later closed and labeled "unfounded."

City officials say they are taking steps to move forward. In emails reviewed by FOX 13, the City of Snoqualmie stated it plans to implement additional trainings aimed at preventing workplace misconduct. However, officials are not yet ready to discuss their search for a permanent police chief.

The Source: Information in this story came from a whistleblower complaint made against former Snoqualmie Police Chief Brian Lynch, the City of Snoqualmie and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

