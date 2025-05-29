Why hasn’t anyone been charged in Seattle clash arrests? What we know

The Brief A violent clash at Cal Anderson Park led to 22 arrests, with allegations of counter-protesters pushing officers off bikes, stealing batons, and throwing rocks. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office clarifies that no charges have been filed yet, as the Seattle Police investigation is ongoing and requires thorough review of video evidence. Prosecutors emphasize the independence of their investigation despite the involvement of police officers as alleged victims, ensuring transparency in their decision-making process.



A violent clash between counter-protesters and police at Cal Anderson Park over the weekend resulted in 22 arrests, including allegations that demonstrators pushed officers off bikes, stole batons, and threw rocks.

Now, the central question is whether those suspects will face criminal charges.

FOX 13 Seattle's Lauren Donovan spoke with Casey McNerthney of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to clarify the legal process now playing out. While supporters of the arrestees claim the state has declined to charge them, McNerthney says the full picture is more complicated.

Interview with King County Prosecutor's Office

L: "What exactly happened at court today?"

C: "So what folks learned in court this afternoon is the investigation with Seattle Police is still ongoing. It’s not correct to say that King County prosecutors have declined cases — because prosecutors have not. We don’t have cases to make charging decisions on one way or another. It’s still in the investigation phase with Seattle Police. Once those are sent to us, a decision can be made."

L: "What’s the hold up? How much time do Seattle Police get to look over the evidence?"

C: "It’s a little different with other cases that make the news, like shootings. With those cases, it’s a little more clear cut — where at least you think you know who fired the shot. In a situation like this, what prosecutors want to do is get as much video evidence as possible.

"When you see the photos from City Hall and also Cal Anderson, you see almost everyone had their phones up, so we know there’s a lot of video out there. There’s also body-worn cameras, and we want to see that too.

"What police have is as much time as they need under the statute of limitations. Cases don’t get better with age, but if they need a week or two to get that information, they can have it."

L: "Is there a conflict of interest when the alleged victims in this case are officers?"

C: "The investigations will be independent. We’re different agencies. We work often with Seattle Police, but we’ll be transparent with what our decisions are and why and I think there’s enough separation there. I’m not sure everyone will believe that but if they look at our process I think that will come through."

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Lauren Donovan.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Ex-Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz files lawsuit, claims wrongful termination

Crews battle Second Creek Fire near Leavenworth, WA

2 injured in separate Seattle shootings

Teen, child killed in Lacey, WA mobile home fire

Crews investigate explosion at Woodinville, WA hardware store

College Inn Pub announces closure after 50 years in Seattle

Dave's Hot Chicken to open 4 new locations in Seattle area. Here's where

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.