Teen, child killed in Lacey, WA mobile home fire

An investigation is underway following a deadly house fire Tuesday morning in Lacey.

What we know:

According to the Lacey Police Department (LPD), at 2:11 a.m., crews with Lacey Fire District 3 responded to a mobile home fire near the corner of 21st Avenue Southeast and Westlake Drive Southeast. This area is just east of Chambers Lake.

The home was fully engulfed by the time emergency crews arrived.

After extinguishing the flames, it was discovered that a 17-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl had died in the fire. A 44-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities believe the three were the only ones in the home during the fire.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the fire started. Further information is limited at this time.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact the LPD at 360-704-2740.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and the Lacey Police Department.

