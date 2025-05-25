Mom of slain Idaho victim Xana Kernodle asks for help attending Bryan Kohberger trial

The Brief The trial for accused quadruple-killer Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to begin in a couple months. Families of the victims are facing financial impacts of temporarily relocating to Boise for the trial. Friends and families have started GoFundMe pages to help. We spoke with the family of Xana Kernodle about what is next for them.



The mother of one of the four University of Idaho students murdered is now asking for financial help to attend Bryan Kohberger’s trial, the man accused of killing her daughter. In November of 2022, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were stabbed to death.

A friend of Xana’s mom, Cara Northington, started a GoFundMe to make sure Cara can make the 400-mile journey from North Idaho where she lives to Boise, where the trial is scheduled to happen this summer.

"She's hurt, and all of these families are hurt," Lori Scott, who started the GoFundMe said.

Ethan Chapin, Kayle Goncalves, Maddison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, who were stabbed to death Nov. 13. (Fox News)

The trial is expected to last three months.

What they're saying:

"Everybody had, like, people raising money for them, and I just noticed that she hadn't asked for anything," Scott said.

"The loss of my beautiful daughter Xana has been the hardest thing I never thought I would have to endure. If you are not able to donate, prayers are even more appreciated. My hope is that truth and justice through God will be accomplished," Xana’s mom said in a statement.

"Even though I’ve lost my child, I can't imagine losing a child in the way that she has even more than me, and I just wanted to make it so she could be there for the trial, because that's important, that she be able to see for herself that justice is being served," Scott said.

She told Fox 13, Xana’s mom has been blown away by the support.

"She's just really sweet and appreciative," Scott said. "The people that are donating for this are actually the heroes, they're helping her get there, and it means the world to her. it really means the world to her."

She adds, the ultimate goal is to raise $50,000. Those funds will cover any and all of Cara’s expenses as she takes off from work and relocates from North Idaho to Boise during the duration of the trial.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves also has a GoFundMe to help them attend the trial.

Madison Mogen’s family also has a GoFundMe to help them attend the trial.

Sunday, May 25th also marked Madison Mogen’s birthday. Her loved ones have deemed it ‘Maddie May Day.’ It’s a day dedicated to spreading kindness in her honor.

On Facebook, the Goncalves Family said: "Maddie is the funniest, most genuine, kindhearted, & loving person. Her laughter is so contagious I can still hear it sitting here now. Maddie taught me the power of an open heart & true kindness. Maddie never held back on love & I hope one day I can be more like her. Thank you for everything, Maddie. I love you. I miss you more every day. Happy birthday sister."

What's next:

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on July 30th. Kohberger’s trial is expected to start on August 11.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Luxury Seattle hotel sues 'nuisance' building next door

Firefighters in western WA train for possibility of 'above average' wildfire season

Shawn Kemp lawyers claim bias in Tacoma Mall shooting case as trial nears

Federal judge blocks Trump's dismantling of the Department of Education

‘Where is Teekah?’: Mother speaks out after Tacoma, WA cold case

Activist marks 2 weeks in tree to protest logging near Port Angeles

Driver arrested after deadly crash in Kent, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.