A local activist has now spent two weeks living in the canopy of a fir tree on state-managed lands in the Elwha River Watershed, near Port Angeles, protesting a controversial logging project approved by the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The unnamed activist, only known to be affiliated with the Olympic Forest Defenders, ascended the tree in the early morning of May 7, rigging their perch about 60 feet high and using a blockade system that prevented authorities from removing them without risking collapse.

Keep reading to learn more about this tree-sit protest taking place in Clallum County, and if there's an end in sight.

Why is the activist living in the tree?

What we know:

According to social media posts on Instagram, the action is in protest of the "Parched" timber sale, which includes 183 acres of mature low-elevation forest near Little River Road in Clallam County, forest that conservationists argue should be protected as legacy habitat.

Forest defenders launched a blockade on May 7, 2025 near Port Angeles, Wash., in order to halt the clearcut logging of one of the last low-elevation mature forests in the Elwha Watershed. (Instagram post by sacred.action.northwest )

In an Instagram post on May 10, the activist gave an update on their efforts, and said law enforcement tried to coax them down during a windstorm, but they didn't budge.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the activist now remains alone in the forest canopy or is still surrounded by supporters.

Why can't authorities remove the activist from the tree?

According to Joe Smillie, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the perch is "rigged by cables to the ground and would collapse if that rigging is disturbed."

"We closed off the recreation area out of concerns someone would trigger that rigging; and because of later crowds of sympathizers who visited the site." said Smillie. "That initially prompted concerns it would interfere with the Dry Hills mountain bike race last weekend, but after further investigation we determined the race was out of the way enough to proceed as planned, which it did without incident."

What are the authorities currently doing?

A round-the-clock guard from DNR law enforcement officers is on site, according to Smillie.

"We hope the demonstrator will come down soon. Smillie told FOX 13 Seattle in an email Wednesday. "Their safety, being on a platform high in a tree, remains our top concern. They have told us they will come down if Clallam County Superior Court issues an injunction to stop activities within the Parched sale area."

Protest grows with supporters

The protest has grown into a broader community-backed blockade, drawing dozens of supporters to march past police lines on May 9 and rally at the site.

Why has this logging plan sparked backlash?

The logging plan has sparked widespread backlash, especially from members of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, who launched a petition signed by over half the tribe’s members and more than 7,000 people demanding protection of the watershed.

The Earth Law Center and Legacy Forest Defense Coalition have filed suit, and a court order has temporarily halted logging pending further hearings later this month.

History of the Elwha River

Dig deeper:

The Elwha River is considered one of the most important ecological restoration sites in the country, following the removal of its dams in 2011 and 2014. Conservationists argue that cutting down mature trees in its watershed threatens decades of recovery work aimed at restoring salmon runs and reducing erosion.

Despite Commissioner Dave Upthegrove’s campaign promises to pause logging of legacy forests, activists argue that sales like "Parched" — approved before he took office — undermine the spirit of that pledge. The Commissioner has issued a moratorium on future sales but has allowed some previously approved plans to proceed.

Forest defenders vow to continue the tree-sit protest indefinitely.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

