Olympia, WA man dies at Grand Canyon after lengthy hike

The Brief Dennis Smith, a 74-year-old Olympia man, died while hiking the North Kaibab Trail in the Grand Canyon. Smith was found unresponsive and died at the scene, with his cause of death now under investigation. The National Park Service is warning hikers about extreme heat conditions.



An Olympia man died after a lengthy hike at Grand Canyon National Park, the National Park Service confirmed Monday.

What we know:

On May 15 at around 4:45 p.m., 74-year-old Dennis Smith was found unresponsive on the North Kaibab Trail, located on the North Rim side of the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Despite efforts from bystanders and National Park Service (NPS) personnel to resuscitate Smith, he died at the scene.

Smith was known as an avid and experienced hiker, and was attempting a rim-to-rim hike from the South Rim to the North Rim, the NPS said. He died about a half-mile below the North Kaibab Trailhead.

Smith's cause of death is now under investigation by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The North Kaibab Trail is one of the most difficult hiking routes at Grand Canyon National Park, considered challenging for both day hikers and rim-to-rim hikers.

The NPS is urging hikers to prepare for extreme heat, as temperatures in the inner canyon are expected to soon reach 100°F. Park rangers also advised against hiking during the hottest part of the day (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and attempting long distances, such as rim-to-rim.

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Park Service and Grand Canyon National Park.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Palm Springs bombing suspect cited Fox Island, WA killing in manifesto, FBI says

2 Alaska Airlines planes clip wings at Sea-Tac Airport

Burien police: Gang member detained with ghost gun

New safety regulations for late-night lounges in Seattle go into effect

Olympic National Park among most in-demand National Parks this summer

Motorcycle theft suspect shot, killed by police in Whatcom County, WA

Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.