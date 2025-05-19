Palm Springs bombing suspect cited Fox Island, WA killing in manifesto, FBI says

The Brief The FBI named Guy Bartkus as the suspect in Saturday's explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California. Bartkus died in the blast. According to investigators, Bartkus left behind a manifesto, which referenced the recent death of a friend. It appeared to be a case that matched the April death of a woman on Fox Island, Washington.



Federal investigators have identified the man accused of bombing a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California.

What we know:

The FBI named Guy Bartkus as the suspect in Saturday's explosion, which they say was caused by a car bomb. Bartkus died in the blast.

The agency called the bombing an "intentional act of terrorism."

According to investigators, Bartkus left behind a manifesto expressing anti-natalist views — a belief that people should not procreate.

Multiple media outlets report the manifesto referenced the recent death of a friend, a woman allegedly shot in her sleep by her boyfriend.

The backstory:

That case appears to match the April death of a woman on Fox Island, Washington.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Lars Nelson killed his girlfriend and tried to stage it as a suicide.

Court documents indicate the victim made several concerning comments before her death and state that Nelson shot her. He was arrested after the medical examiner found no evidence of suicide.

Nelson is expected to appear in court today.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX News and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

