Palm Springs bombing suspect cited Fox Island, WA killing in manifesto, FBI says
Federal investigators have identified the man accused of bombing a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California.
What we know:
The FBI named Guy Bartkus as the suspect in Saturday's explosion, which they say was caused by a car bomb. Bartkus died in the blast.
The agency called the bombing an "intentional act of terrorism."
According to investigators, Bartkus left behind a manifesto expressing anti-natalist views — a belief that people should not procreate.
Multiple media outlets report the manifesto referenced the recent death of a friend, a woman allegedly shot in her sleep by her boyfriend.
The backstory:
That case appears to match the April death of a woman on Fox Island, Washington.
Featured
Prosecutors say 29-year-old Lars Nelson killed his girlfriend and tried to stage it as a suicide.
Court documents indicate the victim made several concerning comments before her death and state that Nelson shot her. He was arrested after the medical examiner found no evidence of suicide.
Nelson is expected to appear in court today.
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX News and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Viral TikTok warns women of convicted rapist released in Seattle
Over 100 Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs stores to close, including 8 in WA
Seattle Seahawks 2025 schedule released, here are all 17 matchups
Marymoor Park announces 2025 summer concert series lineup in Redmond, WA
Viral TikTok captures truck break-in after Seattle Mariners game, despite police presence
Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case
'Scared of accountability': Crowd calls out West Seattle leaders at public safety meeting
FBI nabs Thurston County, WA fugitive hundreds of miles from crime scene
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.