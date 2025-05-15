Bryan Kohberger back in court for pretrial hearing in Idaho students murder case

The Brief Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is expected in court Thursday morning for the final hearing before his trial begins this summer. Jury selection is expected to begin in July, with the trial set to start in August.



After more than two years of hearings and motions, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students is expected in court Thursday for the final hearing before his trial begins this summer.

Attorneys on both sides will discuss what evidence can be used in Bryan Kohberger’s trial, including phone logs, purchase histories, and surveillance footage from near the crime scene.

Kohberger, 30, is charged in the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.

He was also charged with one felony count of burglary.

A split photo showing the crime scene and the victims, including University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images/Inst Expand

Kohberger was a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, in Pullman, about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) from Moscow, at the time of the killings. He was arrested in Pennsylvania weeks later. Investigators said they matched his DNA to genetic material recovered from a knife sheath found at the crime scene.

Autopsies showed the four were all likely asleep when they were attacked, some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times.

Prosecutors have said they intended to seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted at his trial. Jury selection is expected to begin in July, with the trial set to start in August.

