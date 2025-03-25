Scammers claim arrest of WSU athletes, demand money to keep name private

The Brief Parents of student-athletes at WSU are being targeted in a new scam. The scammers impersonate police, tell parents their child has been arrested and demand money to keep their name out of the news.



A new scam is targeting parents of student-athletes at Washington State University, authorities say.

PULLMAN, WA - NOVEMBER 23: A Washington State Cougars football helmet sits on the field of Martin Stadium prior to the game against the Utah Utes on November 23, 2013 in Pullman, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images) (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images) Expand

According to the Pullman Police Department (PPD), scammers are impersonating police officers and calling parents, telling them their child has been arrested.

Authorities say the scammers then request money to "keep their name out of the press."

The PPD says this is a scam and is warning people not to provide personal information or money to anyone they don’t know.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of this scam is encouraged to call the PPD’s non-emergency line at 509-332-2521 to file a report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from multiple social media posts by the Pullman Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Deputies shoot suspect in Spanaway, WA

‘Happy Face’ serial killer nearly confessed brutal murders to WA teen daughter

Police investigate DV shooting at Redmond, WA, apartment complex

Two teens arrested after shooting at father, son near Kitsap Mall in WA

Bobcat or cougar? Magnolia residents report close call with wild cat

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.