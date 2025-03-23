Bobcat or cougar? Magnolia residents report close call with wild cat

The Brief A Seattle couple had a close encounter with a big cat in the Magnolia neighborhood. WDFW determined the animal was a bobcat after investigating the area of the encounter.



A late-night encounter with a big cat in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood left a couple and their puppy shaken up.

Fearful and wanting to warn other pet owners, Amanda Ochoa reached out to FOX 13 to share what happened the night of March 20. Ochoa says she was out walking her dog around 11 p.m. when things took a terrifying turn.

The backstory:

"My puppy stops and starts trembling," recalled Ochoa. "I thought, ‘Oh, she’s really freaked out right now,’ and that’s when my boyfriend called me, checking in to say, ‘Where are you? "I just came out looking for you, and I saw a big wild cat.’"

Ochoa’s boyfriend had seen the animal hop over a fence in a single leap near their home, heightening the tension.

Lauren Donovan interviews witness to big cat sighting in Seattle

A few moments later, Ochoa herself saw what she described as the back legs of the creature and its tail.

"It was pretty big. It looked powerful," said Ochoa. "We’ve seen coyotes here in the neighborhood, but this was definitely not any of that."

Ochoa, who had heard of cougar sightings in the area before, suspected it could have been one.

"When talking to the neighbors, they’ve told me there have been previous sightings throughout the years, so it’s not uncommon," said Ochoa. "The fact that we have Discovery Park close by, I don’t doubt that it would make its way or is curious or is hungry."

The couple immediately called authorities and filed a report. Ochoa says both long after she and her boyfriend were contacted by Fish and Wildlife. An official showed up in the area to survey, speak with neighbors and try to obtain surveillance footage.

Ochoa says the Fish and Wildlife representative told her cougars have indeed been in the area before. They can access Discovery Park by walking along the shoreline at low tide or even traveling by train track.

What they're saying:

Becky Elder, a spokesperson for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), confirmed the presence of the wild cat after investigating the scene.

"WFDW Police, received a call on Friday morning, March 21 in that area," said Elder. "After speaking with the reporting party and reviewing photos taken, it was determined to be a bobcat."

Elder clarified that no other reports of the big cat have been received in the neighborhood.

"Because of their elusive nature and caution around humans, bobcats are seldom seen," Elder explained. "In areas occupied by humans, these cats typically limit their activity to night hours. (In dim light, bobcats see up to six times better than humans.) In undisturbed areas, they can be active at dawn or dusk if prey is active at that time."

Despite the WFDW Police’s determination, Ochoa defends that based on the tail she saw on the animal, she believes it was a cougar and not a bobcat.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 reporting and WDFW.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Top aide for WA Gov. Ferguson resigns over workplace complaints, report

Seattle police arrest man accused of more than 20 bank robberies

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.