Gunman on the run after early morning shooting in Seattle

Seattle Police responded to gun violence early Saturday morning in the city's Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Investigators said they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot to his shoulder around the 2200 block of East Madison Street (near the Safeway).

Police provided life-saving efforts until the fire department arrived on scene. The 44-year-old was raced to Harborview Medical Center. Investigators said his wounds are serious, but he is currently stable.

What caused the shooting?

Witnesses told investigators before the shooting, the victim and a group of people were in some sort of altercation.

Most bars and restaurants close around 2 a.m. during the weekend in Seattle. This incident happened nearly two hours after closing time, and in a neighborhood that does not have a busy nightlife scene.

Investigators have not mentioned any other motive other than the fight or argument before the shooting.

"I’ve always felt pretty safe living here"

What they're saying:

Several neighbors told FOX 13 Seattle they had no idea the violence happened so close to their home.

"I do hear people yelling a lot. Especially in the summer, at random hours of the night," said Natalie Benge.

Benge tells FOX 13 Seattle that despite the late-night antics she's used to on her street, she has never felt like she was in danger.

She says she was at work when the shooting happened, and the violence in her community is surprising.

"This is the first time I’m hearing about it, but I’ve always felt pretty safe living here. I literally live just right there. There's lots of interesting people around a lot, but I’ve never felt unsafe," she said.

The suspect is still on the loose.

Investigators have not released any identifying information on the shooter.

Anyone with details is asked to call SPD.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and Seattle Police Department.

