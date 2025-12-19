Trooper involved in serious crash on SR 509 in Tacoma, WA

The Brief A Washington State Patrol trooper was involved in a serious crash Friday night on westbound SR 509 in Tacoma. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. near Port of Tacoma Road, prompting a full closure of the highway. Authorities have not yet said whether anyone was injured, and more details are expected from WSP later.



A Washington State Patrol trooper was involved in a serious crash along State Route 509 in Tacoma.

It happened at around 7:40 p.m. Friday on westbound SR 509 near the Port of Tacoma.

Washington State Patrol confirmed that a trooper was involved in a "critical incident," but has not yet provided information regarding injuries. The agency plans to provide more details later tonight.

SR 509 was completely closed for hours near I-705 on Friday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

