Woman injured after stabbing incident in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

A woman is recovering after a stabbing in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Friday.

At around 11:51 a.m., the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department responded to a 911 call about a man stabbing people outside a building near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Lenora Street.

Information provided by the SPD and SFD may differ in some details.

According to the SPD, officers arrived and found the suspect, a man in his 30s, whom they tased during his arrest. Authorities say he will be booked into King County Jail on assault charges.

A woman in her 50s was found at the scene with a laceration near her eye. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SFD said its crews responded to a 'scenes of violence' call, which was later upgraded after a second patient was falsely reported to have been shot. Upon arrival, crews discovered that the second patient had actually been tased.

While the stabbing and arrest were happening, the SFD also responded to another unrelated medical call on the street corner. A medical unit was dispatched to treat that patient.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

