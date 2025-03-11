Seattle police arrest 10 in narcotics operation near downtown

The Brief Ten people were arrested in a narcotics operation in Seattle's Belltown and Little Saigon neighborhoods on Monday. Along with the arrests, the operation resulted in the seizure of over 259 grams of narcotics, $1,900 and a gun with its serial number removed. A suspected drug dealer was also arrested in North Seattle last week, and officers recovered over two pounds of drugs from him.



Seattle police arrested 10 people in a narcotics operation near downtown, recovering a large amount of drugs, cash and a gun in the process.

The operation took place on Monday in the Belltown and Little Saigon neighborhoods, targeting various hotspots.

Officers and detectives made multiple arrests near Bell Street and 3rd Avenue in Belltown. Police said they seized fentanyl, crack cocaine and cash.

According to SPD, a person asked an officer if they wanted to trade crack for a cigarette. That suspect was then arrested. Police said the interaction happened as they were arresting a different suspect.

In the Little Saigon neighborhood, Seattle police made several arrests near 12th Avenue South and South Weller Street.

Investigators said they arrested a man and woman around 7 p.m. after seeing them exchange a white, powdery rock substance with buyers for cash. Fentanyl, meth and cash were recovered.

In total, the operation resulted in 10 arrests, the seizure of over 259 grams of narcotics, $1,900 and a gun with its serial number removed. Three of the suspects arrested reportedly had felony warrants.

Another Arrest:

Additionally, Seattle police arrested a 53-year-old man in North Seattle and recovered over two pounds of drugs.

via SPD Blotter

The arrest, which happened on March 8, resulted in the seizure of:

475.3 grams of meth

185.2 grams of fentanyl powder

68.1 grams of fentanyl M30 pills

146.2 grams of cocaine

23.3 grams of crack cocaine

48.8 grams of brown heroin

5.1 grams of black tar heroin

$4,507 cash

The suspect was initially arrested for DUI and the suspected sale and delivery of narcotics. He has since been booked into King County Jail.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

