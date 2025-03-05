Seattle police investigate shooting in Broadview neighborhood

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured in the Broadview neighborhood Wednesday night. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his torso and arm.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured in North Seattle Wednesday night.

What we know:

Police said the shooting happened on Ridgemont Way North near Greenwood Avenue North, in the Broadview neighborhood, just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his torso and arm. He was treated on scene and later taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Friday Harbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.