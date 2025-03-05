Man charged in deadly Aurora Avenue hit-and-run

The Brief A man is charged with felony hit-and-run in connection to a fatal crash on Seattle's Aurora Avenue last week. Patrick Williams, 35, is accused of running over and killing another man after an altercation, allegedly over a French bulldog.



A man has been arrested and charged in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Seattle's Aurora Avenue last week.

Patrick Faushaun Williams, a 35-year-old man from Yelm, is charged with felony hit-and-run for a fatal crash that happened on Friday, Feb. 28, in North Seattle.

According to court documents, surveillance video captured the incident, which showed the victim initially approach Williams' truck and strike his right front tire with a machete.

Williams allegedly backed up, and when the victim stood in front of his truck still holding the machete, Williams accelerated, hitting and temporarily carrying the victim on his hood before he was pulled under.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Amani James Wheaton. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, but later died from his injuries.

Related article

Williams then drove off, with prosecutors saying he did not stop or return to the scene.

Seattle police identified Williams as the suspect through his vehicle, and officers arrested him six hours later after finding him asleep in his truck near Licton Springs Park. Police said Williams' truck had damage consistent with the hit-and-run.

Court documents state that the initial altercation, where Wheaton struck Williams' tire with the machete, possibly stemmed from a transaction between the two involving a French bulldog.

Police said in an interview, detectives learned that Williams allegedly sold his dog to Wheaton, and there was some issue where Williams wanted the dog back, but Wheaton didn't want to give the dog back.

Williams was booked into King County Jail, and prosecutors requested he be held on $2 million bail. The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges could be filed.

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and Seattle Police.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Friday Harbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.