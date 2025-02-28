Man run over, killed in North Seattle, police investigating

The Brief Seattle police are investigating after a man was run over and killed in the Haller Lake neighborhood on Friday. The victim was reportedly in an altercation with the suspect before the homicide. The suspect has not been located.



Police are investigating a homicide that happened in North Seattle on Friday.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a person down in the road near North 137th Street and Aurora Avenue North in the Haller Lake neighborhood at 5:41 p.m.

There, police said they found an unresponsive 31-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The man was treated by first responders and taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

According to police, the victim got into an altercation with the suspect, and was run over by his vehicle.

Police say the suspect has not been located.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led up to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. You can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

