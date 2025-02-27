The Brief A 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit roughly 4.3 miles east-northeast of Fall City, Washington at 12:07 p.m. This follows a 2.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Bremerton at 5:00 a.m. the same day. No injuries or structural damage was reported.



A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook parts of east King County early Thursday afternoon, just hours after a similar quake in Bremerton.

According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, the ground rumbled around 12:07 p.m. some 4.3 miles east-northeast of Fall City, Washington, at a depth of around 10.43 miles.

No injuries have been reported, but folks living in the area say they felt the quake, which lasted "no more than two seconds."

USGS map of the earthquake near Fall City, Washington (U.S. Geological Survey)

Earthquake hits near Seattle

Local perspective:

This follows a 2.9-magnitude earthquake that jostled Bremerton at 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

That quake was initially reported as 3.1-magnitude, but was downgraded after federal review.

Is Seattle ready for ‘The Big One’?

Big picture view:

There are no reports of structural damage, but according to studies by seismologists and architects, many buildings in western Washington — especially in Seattle — are ill-equipped to withstand the next major earthquake.

This is due to the region's positioning over the Cascadia Subduction Zone, a major fault line that will cause the largest earthquake and tsunami in centuries, since at least 1700. The kicker is, we don't know when that earthquake will happen.

Friday will mark 24 years since the 2001 Nisqually earthquake, which injured hundreds and cost some $1–4 billion in damages. across Puget Sound.

