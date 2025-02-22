4 arrested following car jacking, crash, chase in Spanaway, WA

The Brief Police have arrested four people following a reported carjacking. Law enforcement engaged in a chase of the suspects. Some cars of bystanders were hit as they fled.



Four people are behind bars Saturday following a carjacking attempt and police chase in the Spanaway area. The late morning incidents caused law enforcement to shut down Pacific Avenue.

While the carjacking victim was uninjured, four deputies were injured while making the arrests near Spanaway Park off Pacific Avenue.

Timeline:

Around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, the victim of an ultimately unsuccessful carjacking called 911 and was able to give a description good enough for the deputies to locate the car the suspects were driving.

A pursuit ensued, where deputies eventually used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle and make arrests. During the chase, the suspects hit two other cars that were uninvolved, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

