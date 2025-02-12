Driver stalks WA teen, exposes himself in front of her

The Brief Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a driver they say stalked a teen home from school and exposed himself to her. The victim said they want their story out there to get this suspect off the streets. Video shows the suspect pulling up to the teen, speeding away, then looping back around after realizing he drove down a dead-end road.



Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to find the driver they say stalked a teen home from school and exposed himself to her.

A sketch has been released of the suspect wanted in the crime.

What we know:

Deputies say the suspect is a white man in his early 20s with dirty blonde hair, described by the victim as looking like a college student.

The incident happened Friday, Feb. 7, around 3 p.m. in a neighborhood near 8th Avenue East in Spanaway, less than a mile from Cedar Crest Middle School.

"He was masturbating and talking to her and slow rolling beside her the whole time she was walking. So, how scary and how disturbing something that would be for any young child, or youth to have to witness that," said Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. "This is our top priority to get him off the streets."

FOX 13 Seattle spoke to the victim and her family. Understandably, they did not want to go on camera, but they said they want their story out there to get this suspect off the streets.

"We’re concerned it’s not isolated to just one juvenile and if it’s happened in the past we do want other juveniles to come forward and report inappropriate behaviors like this," said Cappetto.

Video FOX 13 Seattle obtained from neighbors shows the entire incident. The footage shows the driver pulling up to the teen, speeding away, then looping back around after realizing he drove down a dead-end road.

However, Cappetto tells FOX 13 Seattle the video is not clear enough to get good evidence.

"We’re not able to read the license plate. We don’t have a lot of information on the vehicle or the driver. So, we are asking citizens to help us out," said Cappetto.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who lives on 8th Avenue East in Spanaway, near 188th Street Court East to check their cameras for a four-door blue sedan driving around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Pierce County Sheriff are asking anyone who may have video of the suspect's car to submit it through this link.

Residents who live in the neighborhood say they will be on high alert.

"I think that’s pretty devastating as far as around our neighborhood, that’s terrible," said neighbor Erwin Plummer. "I kind of feel terrified for all these young kids around here."

The sheriff's department asks family members to talk to their kids about awareness and keeping an eye out for anyone following them, especially if they are walking home alone.

"The things he said to her were just very disturbing and sexually harassing, nothing that any 16-year-old girl should have to hear," Cappetto said.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.