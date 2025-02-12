Man found dead, suspect arrested in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in northeast Tacoma; a suspect has been arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail. The victim was discovered with critical injuries and pronounced dead at the scene; the investigation is ongoing.



Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in northeast Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Before 1 p.m., a man walked into the Northeast Tacoma Substation and reported a homicide off Heron Ridge Drive Northeast.

After officers responded, they found a man with critical injuries, but when Tacoma Fire Department medics arrived, they pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police said detectives developed probable cause for a suspect and arrested a man. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for homicide.

It's unknown what led up to the homicide but the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Tacoma Police Department.

