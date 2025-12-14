Seattle Weather: A Second Atmospheric River Arrives

While Monday's rain is expected to lead to river flooding again into Tuesday and Wednesday, it likely won't be exactly as impactful as last week. However, communities that were already hit hard by flooding could see rising waters again.



Some good news: it looks like this atmospheric river pattern won't be as stubborn (aka, we could have periodic breaks between the rain. However, there isn't an entirely dry day in the next seven days).



Something else working in our favor? Cooler air will arrive by late Tuesday. This will convert rain over the mountains to snow — which in turn will decrease the amount of runoff from the mountains downstream into rivers. On the other hand, snow could affect pass travel starting Wednesday morning and lasting through next weekend. Check WSDOT restrictions before driving over the passes!

Moderate to heavy rain will again push many area rivers to flood stage. (FOX13 Seattle)

While we’ve had a few days break in the rain, many are still running very fast and high. Based on the forecasts right now, both the Skagit and Snoqualmie Rivers could flirt with major flooding again either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Other rivers could approach major flooding. Water levels currently don't look as high as what those communities endured this week, but water control systems, dikes and levees will be tested again.

Some rivers will be once again approach major flood stage. (FOX13 Seattle)

(FOX13 Seattle)

Gusty winds will arrive with Monday’s atmospheric river. We could see gusts more than 50 mph in some spots. A Wind Advisory is posted from 10pm Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday. Because the soil is so saturated, it will likely be easier for trees to fall. We'll need to watch for any damages and power outages. This windstorm doesn't look major, but moderate impacts look likely.

(FOX13 Seattle)

The snowpack took a HUGE hit during last week’s atmospheric river event. A return to a more normal pattern this week will lead to chances of mountain snow with lowland rain.