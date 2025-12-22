Snoqualmie Pass opening Tuesday as WA snow finally builds up

After weeks of rain wiping out snowpacks across some of Washington's ski areas, the Summit at Snoqualmie has finally announced its opening date.

The resort will open to skiers with some limited operations as the area continues to wait for fuller snow coverage across all of its ski areas. The Pacific Crest and Upper Carpet will be included in those that are ready and open for guests, according to the resort's website.

What they're saying:

"Better late than never, Winter 2025-26 is finally here! Thankfully, last week’s rain turned to snow, and this storm cycle has delivered over 22" since Thursday. With a solid base forming and a favorable forecast of more snow this week, we can finally make the announcement you’ve been waiting for…

We’re excited to kick off the 2025-26 season this Tuesday, Dec. 23rd, at Summit West!"

Summit at Snoqualmie live cam showing ski conditions on Dec. 22, 2025

The resort previously offered season pass holders a chance to roll over their passes due to the later-than-usual start to their snow season this year.

But now, with more western Washington snow on the horizon, the resort joins other regional resorts in opening up their seasons in recent days.

To celebrate kicking off the season, the Summit at Snoqualmie will issue prizes to the first four people in line at Pacific Crest.

