Seattle weather: Occasional rain for Christmas week

The Brief There are only isolated, minor river flooding concerns as of Sunday morning. Unless something changes, the rain we're forecasting this week shouldn't trigger additional river flooding However, an uptick in precipitation between December 29 to January 5 could increase the risk of river floods — though there is a lot of uncertainty right now about how things may plan out. Read below for more and stay tuned! Mountain snow will continue into Monday if not Tuesday as well.



RIVER FLOODING THREATS LOWERS IN SHORT-TERM



As of noon Sunday, three river Flood Warnings were still posted — one for the Skokomish River at Potlatch, another for the Chehalis River at Porter in Grays Harbor County and another for the White River in south King and north Pierce Counties. All warnings were posted for the potential of minor flooding.

The warning at the White River is due to a dam floodgate release.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Otherwise, in the short-term, the threat of river flooding is decreasing through at least next Saturday. Still, flood-prone communities will need to stay informed ahead of a more active pattern for next Monday, Dec. 29 to Jan. 5.

During this time, heavier precipitation is possible. If the air mass is mild and warmish in addition to being super wet, the threat of river flooding could rise. But if the air mass is cooler and the mountains experience snow versus rain, the risk of river flooding will decrease at least somewhat.

Because there's still a lot of time for the forecast to change, stay with the FOX 13 Weather Team for all the updates.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

MOUNTAIN SNOW INTO MONDAY

Mountain snow will be on-and-off for the Cascades into Monday morning. Check WSDOT restrictions before traveling over the passes! Remember, Stevens Pass will be closed for potentially a matter of months between Skykomish and Leavenworth.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

WINDS

Today will be slightly breezy. Monday, winds increase a bit. There could be a Wind Advisory for the typical areas tomorrow, but it depends on how the forecast is looking later today.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

SCATTERED LOWLAND RAIN

Sunday and Monday, the lowlands can expect scattered rain. At times, the rain could be heavy. We can't even rule out isolated thunderstorms with small hail. Still, the rain won't last long enough to cause new river flooding concerns.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care! Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Everett, WA, firefighters warn of holiday fire risk from lithium-ion batteries

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Renton, WA police seek public’s help in an apparent road rage crash

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

2.5-magnitude earthquake measured near Ashford, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.