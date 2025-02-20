Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor, WA marina

The Brief A thief, accompanied by a dog, stole approximately $6,000 worth of motors from docks in Gig Harbor, Washington, using a hijacked dinghy to access multiple locations. The crimes were captured on video, and investigators are seeking the community's help to identify the suspect, hoping the presence of the dog will aid in recognition. Gig Harbor Police emphasize that waterfront thefts are uncommon in the area and encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Daniel to assist in solving the case.



A pirate is plundering docks in Gig Harbor, Washington with his furry shipmate, and investigators are asking for the community’s help to bring him to justice.

What we know:

Early on Valentine’s Day morning, Gig Harbor police say the suspect made off with about $6,000 worth of motors.

Investigators tell FOX 13 Seattle that the thief hijacked a dinghy from a marina, then motored to two other docks in the area. The crimes were captured on video.

"Yeah, that was disturbing because we do a job of changing our gate codes and keeping things secure and safe," said Brooke Alexander, the marina and office manager of Gig Harbor Marina and Boatyard.

"Having to tell all of our people, maybe, something was stolen off their boat. Please come down and check. That’s a hard thing to tell people," she said.

The thief had a dog with him and investigators hope this will help get him identified.

"You can see his face, but what we hope people will recognize or associate the dog traveling with the suspect. That’s kind of a unique combination," said Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey.

Busey tells FOX 13 Seattle that waterfront thefts are rare in Gig Harbor, but they do happen. Busey said he is confident the footage of the suspect will lead to answers.

"We’re just hoping to have justice," said Alexander.

If you recognize the suspect, Gig Harbor Police ask that you call Detective Daniel at (253) 851-2236 regarding case 25 045 00682.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Gig Harbor Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trooper crashes into wrong-way driver on I-90 in Bellevue, WA

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell arrested in 1996 on weapons, assault charges

Judge makes ruling on DNA evidence in Bryan Kohberger trial

WA Gov. Ferguson advocates for proposal limiting governor’s emergency powers

Armed woman in bogus UPS outfit accused of burglary in Pierce County, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.