Judge makes ruling on DNA evidence in Bryan Kohberger trial

The Brief A judge has denied the defense's motion to exclude DNA evidence investigators say links Bryan Kohberger to the murder of four University of Idaho students. The defense argued that Kohberger's DNA was collected without a warrant, but the judge ruled there is no privacy expectation for crime scene evidence. Kohberger's trial is set for August, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.



A judge has denied a defense motion to exclude crucial DNA evidence in the trial of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students. The decision was announced during a recent court hearing on Wednesday.

Genetic material was discovered on a knife sheath at the residence where students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were fatally stabbed in November 2022. Investigators linked Kohberger to the crime scene using family tree databases and DNA collected from trash at his family home.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

What they're saying:

The defense argued that Kohberger's constitutional rights against unreasonable search and seizure were violated, as his DNA was obtained without a warrant. However, the judge ruled that there is no reasonable expectation of privacy for evidence collected at a crime scene.

Had the judge ruled in favor of the defense, all evidence gathered after identifying Kohberger through DNA, including cell phone data placing him near the victims' home and security footage of a vehicle matching his, would have been dismissed.

The Goncalves family released the following statement after the ruling:

"Praise the Lord! All the motions to suppress and Franks motion have been denied! It’s always a double edge sword waiting . You want the right decisions to be made but you also want them to be made quickly. We are thankful to the Court for a timely decision and appreciate the work prosecution has put in thus far. In the big picture of life justice is just moments away. Thanks again for all of your support and love for our family."

Bryan Kohberger is in the custody of the Ada County Sheriff's Office, according to online jail records. Along with the transfer came a new booking photo, taken when he arrived earlier this month. (Ada County Sheriffs Office)

What's next:

Kohberger's jury trial is scheduled to begin in August. Prosecutors have stated they will seek the death penalty if he is convicted.

This case has seen numerous developments, which are being covered in an ongoing documentary and podcast series, "Bryan Kohberger: Inside the Idaho Murders," available on the FOX LOCAL app and other podcast platforms.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting and the Goncalves family.

