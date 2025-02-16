Starbucks phasing out plastic cups for cold drinks in WA, other states

The Brief Starbucks is taking another leap in conservation efforts as they begin moving away from plastic cups. Customers will soon get non-plastic cups when they order cold drinks at Starbucks locations in several states, including Washington.



Iced coffee and Frappuccino drinkers will soon notice their orders filled in all-new cups as Starbucks begins moving away from single-use plastic.

The coffee giant began rolling out the new compostable cups on Feb. 11 in 14 states, including Washington. New cold cups are made of fiber-based paperboard with bioplastic linings.

The cups will be opaque and feel more like the cups used for hot drinks. Recent efforts to bring customers back to a real cafe experience have included suggesting customers use dine-in dishware instead of opting for to-go packaging.

Big picture view:

Starbucks makes the move for two reasons. First, they have a goal set to make all packaging reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2030. Additionally, many local governments are beginning to pass legislation requiring transitions away from single-use plastic--Seattle is one of them.

Credit: Starbucks

Not all stores are making the switch right away. However, participating stores will be in the following states:

California

Washington

Hawaii

Minnesota

Arizona

New Mexico

Massachusetts

Michigan

Maryland

Connecticut

Virginia

South Carolina

Colorado

Georgia

What they're saying:

For customers who aren't fans of the new compostable cups or prefer to stick with plastic, Starbucks offers alternatives.

"As an alternative, customers are welcome to bring in their clean, personal reusable cup or order their beverage ‘for here’ to have their beverage served in a ceramic mug or glass," a Starbucks spokesperson said.

The Source: Information for this article comes from reporting from FOX TV Stations, statements from Starbucks, and information from city and state regulatory documents.

