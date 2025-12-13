Seattle Weather: Light Showers on Sunday

We got a much-needed break from the rain on Saturday and got to enjoy a beautiful sunset. Rivers are still running very high with many road closures still in effect.

Light rain will return by Sunday morning, but the day certainly won't be a washout. Still, any rain will interrupt flooding recovery efforts and will continue the risk of landslides. A second atmospheric river ramping up on Monday.

If you are heading out to Lumen Field for Sunday's game, be prepared for some passing showers. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the game with more widespread rain by early Monday morning.

A mild Sunday with light rain at times during Sunday's game. (FOX13 Seattle)

While Monday's rain could lead to river flooding again into Tuesday and Wednesday, it likely won't be exactly as impactful as last week's. However, communities that were already hit hard by flooding could see rising waters again.



Some good news: it looks like this atmospheric river pattern won't be as persistent. Plus, cooler air will arrive by late Tuesday. This will convert rain over the mountains to snow — which in turn will decrease the amount of runoff from the mountains downstream into rivers. In turn, there could be snowy traveling concerns into the middle part of the week along the mountain passes.