Chelan County officials issue evacuation order for Stehekin Valley, WA

Residents in the Stehekin Valley have been ordered to evacuate ahead of continued incoming storm systems. Chelan County Emergency Management announced the evacuation Saturday morning, citing heavy rain in the forecast for Monday. Areas across western Washington are still dealing with evacuations, road closures and other flooding impacts heading into the weekend.

"Slide areas may slide again, and creeks and drainage are expected to rise. It is recommended for those who have access to Purple Point take the 1:30 ferry today or Sunday," read a post to Facebook on Dec. 13.

Though the rains are briefly drying out heading into the weekend, another atmospheric river is coming to western Washington next week. Though it is not predicted to be as severe as the one we just saw, the saturated and flooded areas are at risk of further damage and danger with additional rains.

