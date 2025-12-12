Seattle weather: Much needed dry time for Saturday

The Brief Rivers in Washington are slowly decreasing after reaching record-high levels this week, with drier conditions expected Friday evening through Saturday. A weak system will bring showers on Sunday, but heavy widespread rain and gusty winds from another atmospheric river are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, causing rivers to rise again (though not expected to reach recent record levels). Temperatures will remain mild, with high snow levels (7,000–8,000ft) early next week, keeping mountain precipitation as rain before snow levels begin dropping on Tuesday.



Washington's rivers continued to decrease Friday evening, but some remain at above major flood stage. Four different river locations reached record levels during this event.

Big picture view:

We will see drier skies this evening into Saturday, which will allow the rivers to slowly decrease. We will see a weak system move through Sunday, but heavier rain returns Monday into Tuesday. Wind and heavier rain will ramp up into next week.

It will be a foggy start for Western Washington, but sunbreaks are expected into the afternoon. Highs will be mild, reaching the mid to low 50s.

What's next:

A few showers are possible Sunday, with heavier rain returning into next week. A few passing showers are possible for the Seahawks game Sunday in Seattle, with highs in the mid 50s.

What we know:

Another atmospheric river is forecast to move in by early next week, which will bring more heavy widespread rain and gusty winds. The rivers are expected to rise again next week, but at this point, not as high as the past few days.

Next week will be mild to start with snow levels around 7,000–8,000ft, keeping rain in the mountains. Snow levels will start to drop Tuesday into the rest of the week, bringing more mountain snow for passes and ski resorts.

