Leavenworth ‘Christmastown’ event canceled due to WA flood damage

The Brief A widespread power outage and weather-related damage has led to the cancellation of Leavenworth's Christmastown festival. Crews are prioritizing power restoration, especially to medical resources, and plan to repair and re-illuminate the lights for the festival next weekend.



Historic flooding in the region, a widespread power outage and road closures have led to Leavenworth's Christmastown festival being canceled this weekend.

An ongoing power outage is impacting more than 3,000 Chelan County residents, many within city limits, with downed trees and power lines reported throughout neighborhoods. Authorities stated that restoring power, especially to critical medical resources, is the top priority.

Due to the significant impact of the weather, the Village of Lights display and Gazebo events in Front Street Park for the Christmastown festival will not be illuminated this weekend. All scheduled entertainment and concerts for the weekend have also been canceled.

While the Festhalle and the Willkommen Center remain closed until further notice due to the power outage, the city's Chamber of Commerce is assessing tree damage in Front Street Park and repairing lights damaged by extreme winds and debris. Equipment and crew are standing by to ensure the lights are operational for next weekend.

