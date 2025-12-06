WA high school bus involved in deadly crash, wresting team safe

One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a school bus carrying a Washington high school's wrestling team on December 6.

While the bus driver was injured, the team and other occupants on the Cascade School District bus were unharmed. The driver of the vehicle that hit the bus was killed in the crash. They lost control over a stretch of icy roads, according to CSD.

The bus was taking the students to a tournament in the Leavenworth area at the time of the crash along Highway 97 near Knapps Tunnel.

What they're saying:

"All students and the coach are unharmed. However, our bus driver received a non-critical injury, and the driver of the oncoming vehicle may have sustained more severe injuries. Our students were checked out at Lake Chelan Medical Center as a precaution, but they all appear to be unharmed," read a statement, in part, from the Cascade School District.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman’s finger bitten off in unprovoked assault

Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson announces senior staff team

Is this objectively the best pizza in Western Washington?

WA 'South Hill Rapist' Kevin Coe dies

Arlington, WA ranch owner sentenced for child sex abuse

Federal judge blocks Trump's defunding of Planned Parenthood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.